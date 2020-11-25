Aperio Group LLC Sells 10,856 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $64,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

FCN opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $144.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

