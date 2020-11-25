Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

