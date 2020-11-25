Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWCH opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,600 shares of company stock worth $8,457,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

