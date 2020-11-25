Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after buying an additional 137,115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $20,508,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $18,897,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 503,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 159,588 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSII. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

CSII stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

