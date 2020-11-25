Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,863 shares of company stock worth $36,542,926 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,191.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,989.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

