Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

