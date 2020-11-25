Aperio Group LLC Buys 14,111 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of The Chemours worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after acquiring an additional 277,042 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,002,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

The Chemours stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 2.41. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

