M&T Bank Corp Buys 632 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 189.8% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

