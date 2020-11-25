State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,720 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ennis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ennis by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 11.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 18.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $452.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).