State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 64.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $44,429.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $154,588.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,151 shares of company stock worth $864,951. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

