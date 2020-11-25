State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 55.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,287.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

