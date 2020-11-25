Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

