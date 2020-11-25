State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NuVasive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NuVasive by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 32.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

NUVA opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

