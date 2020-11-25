State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hub Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hub Group stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.05. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

