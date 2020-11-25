Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 142,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 55.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Blackbaud by 53.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Blackbaud stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

