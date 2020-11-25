State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Blackbaud by 194.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of BLKB opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $85.54.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

