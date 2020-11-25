State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 590 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in American States Water by 19.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American States Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

American States Water stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

