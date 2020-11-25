State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

