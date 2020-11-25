BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $2,985,329.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,513 shares of company stock worth $5,771,230 over the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

