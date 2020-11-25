State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Graham worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Graham by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Graham by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Graham by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $463.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.62. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $655.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).