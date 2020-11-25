State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Graham worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Graham by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Graham by 30.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

GHC stock opened at $463.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.62. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $655.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

