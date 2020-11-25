State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Integer by 48.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Integer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Integer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

