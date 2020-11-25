State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Integer worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Integer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Integer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 190,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Integer by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading: Net Margin