Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $514,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $3,526,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,000 shares of company stock worth $24,103,230 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INSP opened at $183.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $186.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).