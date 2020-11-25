UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,101.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,542. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

