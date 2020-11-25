State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 39.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in UFP Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,753,832.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 238,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,101.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,542. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

