State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $178.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

