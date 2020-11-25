State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3,370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 515,862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 237,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Bankshares stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

