RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $178.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

