Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $148,240.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,780.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $2,395,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

PLXS opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

