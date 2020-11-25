State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,462,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,020,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plexus by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $150,939.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,270.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at $478,780.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $2,395,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

