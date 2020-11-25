State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $610.59 million, a P/E ratio of 133.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

