United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Bankshares by 74.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 92.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

