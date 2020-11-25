Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $2,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

NYSE ADS opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

