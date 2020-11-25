Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?