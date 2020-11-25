Aperio Group LLC Sells 19,320 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 436,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the period.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

