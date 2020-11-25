Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,606 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Avnet worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avnet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 70.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 24.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avnet by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

AVT opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

