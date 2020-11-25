Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $958,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 751,260 shares of company stock worth $38,785,025. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

