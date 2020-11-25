Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Cavco Industries worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 232.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of CVCO opened at $199.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.81. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).