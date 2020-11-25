Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Textron by 27.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

