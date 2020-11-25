Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $7.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

HBM opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

