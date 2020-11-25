Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of -218.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.92%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

