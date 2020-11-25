Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

