Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 556 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 308,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Innospec by 42.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Innospec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

