Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

