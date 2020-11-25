Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 75,593 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $688,050 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

