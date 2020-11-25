PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of PDC Energy worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

