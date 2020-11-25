Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Group 1 Automotive worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GPI opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

