Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 237,903 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 237,903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,592,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 53.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 638.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter.

RRC stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).