Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,485 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,230 shares of company stock valued at $184,624 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

